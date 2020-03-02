High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market Trends and Segments by2018 – 2028

High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Key Trends

The global market for high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors is driven chiefly due to the rising demand for increasingly miniaturized and improved semiconductor devices across the globe. The lack of deposition uniformity achieved during the deposition of phase-change materials with the help of conventional techniques such as physical vapor deposition is also a key factor to have driven interest of the semiconductors community into ALD/CVD deposition techniques.

Besides, thin film deposition techniques have enabled significant developments in areas such as electronic semiconductor devices, optical coatings, magnetic recording media, and LEDs. The thriving global market for all or most of these areas of application is also one of the prime factors expected to lead to an increased demand for high-k dielectrics and ALD/CVD metal precursors in the next few years.

In terms of precursor technology, the global high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursor market witnesses the dominant share in demand for the segment of interconnects. High-k precursors also find extensive usage for manufacturing of metal gates for use in logic devices. In the next few years, the market is expected to see sizeable rise in demand across these areas owing to the rising demand for miniaturized semiconductors and small-sized electronic devices. The segment of capacitors and memory devices will see an increased set of opportunities for players in the high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursor market.

Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographic standpoint, the global high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market is led by Asia Pacific, which is presently in the lead with a sizeable margin. The region is also expected to remain the leading consumer of high-k dielectrics and ALD/CVD metal precursors over the report’s forecast period as well, chiefly owing to the promising electronics industry in countries such as Japan and China. The continuous rise in demand for miniaturized semiconductor devices in the region is also expected to drive the demand for high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors.

North America follows Asia Pacific in terms of revenue valuation as well as consumption of high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors. The region is expected to exhibit growth at a steady pace in the next few years owing to the high demand for technologically advanced electronic devices.

Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market: Competitive Analysis

One of the key challenges faced by companies operating in the intensely competitive high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market is the fact that the process of atomic layer deposition is only limited to few noble metals such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The usage of these rare and costly metals makes the process of thin film deposition cost-intensive and one with a potentially low profit margin. Some of the key vendors presently operating in the market are Dynamic Network Factory Inc, Dow Chemical, NANMAT, JSR Corporation, Samsung Electronics, and Adeka Corporation.

