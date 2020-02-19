High Barrier Packaging Films Market Report Expected Massive Growth by 2020-2026 | Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., American Pouch Converters, Inc., Sealed Air, Krehalon, others

High Barrier Packaging Films Market: Inclusive Insight

Global high barrier packaging films market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.95% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

The High Barrier Packaging Films Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global High Barrier Packaging Films market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., American Pouch Converters, Inc., Sealed Air, Krehalon, HPM GLOBAL INC., FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation, CONSTANTIA, Winpak Ltd, MULTIVAC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BERNHARDT Packaging & Process, Sonoco Products Company, ClearBags, Perlen Packaging, Sigma Plastics Group, Oliver, Berry Global Inc., Celplast Metallized Products, Toray Plastics (America), Inc., TAGHLEEF INDUSTRIES GROUP, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH.

High Barrier Packaging Films Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Metalized Films, Clear Films, Organic Coating Films, Inorganic Oxide Coating Films), Material Type (Plastic, Aluminium, Oxides, Others), Technology (Multi-Layer Film, Sustainable Barrier Coatings, Besela Barrier Film and Others), End- User (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Electronic Device, Medical Device, Agriculture, Chemicals, Others), Packing Type (Pouches, Bags, Lids, Shrink Films, Laminated Tubes, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

High barrier packaging films are packaging which is used to protect the quality of the product from external stimulus. It stops the passage of oil, oxygen, aroma etc. It is widely used in food and beverage industry because it has the ability to protect the food from getting damaged. Clear films, organic coating films, inorganic oxide coating films and metalized coating films are some of the common type of high barrier packaging films. They are widely used industries such as medical, electrical, agriculture, pharmaceutical and others. Increasing demand for ready to eat products is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for flexible packaging solution will drive the market

Rising preference for case ready packaging product will propel market

Growing demand for ready to eat products among population is also acting as a driver

Increasing usage of high barrier packaging films in pharmaceutical industry is also driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

High production cost will restrain the market

Increasing environmental concern among population due to usage of plastic will also restrain market

Strict government norms and regulation will also act as a barrier for this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Innovia films announced the launch their new range of transparent high barrier packaging film- Propafilm Strata SL. It is very suitable for biscuits, dried fruit, bars, tea, coffee and cereal bar. Even at high humidity, it has excellent barrier to aroma, mineral oil and oxygen. It also has the ability to increase the shelf life of the product.

In April 2019, Cosmo Films announced the launch of their new cast polypropylene (CPP) high barrier film for packaging which needs high hot tack and low sealing temperature. It also provides excellent aroma, light, oxygen and moisture barrier properties. It also offer high metal bond. It is available in different ranges and is very suitable for cookies, chocolate, ice creams etc.

Competitive Analysis:

Global high barrier packaging films market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of high barrier packaging films market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

At the Last, High Barrier Packaging Films industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

