Hexamethylene Diamine Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

Global hexamethylene diamine market was valued at USD 5.35billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 7.84billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2017 to 2025.

The main companies operating in the Hexamethylene Diamine market are listed in the report.

Toray Industries

BASF SE

Merck KGaa

EI Du Pont De Nemours

Evonik

Solvay

Invista

Ashland

Rennovia

Compass Chemical

Ascend Performance Materials

Lanxess

Genomatica

Suzhou Sibian Chemicals Co.