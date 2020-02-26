Hex Bolts Market Huge Growth By Leading Key Players – MW Industries, Infasco, Nucor Fastener, LISI Group

The Hex Bolts Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Hex Bolts market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Hex Bolts market will register a 2.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 17470 million by 2024, from US$ 15610 million in 2019.

The major key players covered in this report :

Acument Global Technologies, Oglaend System, Big Bolt Nut, Dokka Fasteners, IGC Fastners, Canco Fastener, MW Industries, Infasco, Nucor Fastener, LISI Group, XINXING FASTENERS, Penn Engineering, TR Fastenings, Shanghai Tianbao Fastener Manufacturing, Vikrant Fasteners, and Portland Bolt.

The global automotive industry is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to the increase in the manufacture of automobiles. Automakers are constantly developing drive-trains and more efficient engines to reduce fuel consumption. They are also employing emission-control technology to produce cleaner automobiles. Furthermore, various countries across the globe are enacting stricter emission norms on new vehicle model production prompted by global initiatives such as the Paris Agreement. Automakers are also expanding their business into the electric mobility sector; Germany is projected to lead the domain with electric car production expected to reach around 1.3 million units by 2021.

According to the Consensus forecast, the residential sector witnessed an enormous growth of 8%, while non-residential is expected to grow with 4% and the non-building sector is projected to decrease by 2% in 2016. Furthermore, the renewable energy sector is projected to expand in the near future. The various governments are also taking initiatives to make renewable energy almost 20% of the country’s energy mix by 2020. The state and the federal governments of the U.S. are proactively taking initiatives to implement renewable energy sources owing to climate change issues, thereby offering lucrative opportunities to the construction sector. Additionally, according to the Global Construction Report 2030, India, China, and the U.S. are three major countries that are expected to contribute up to 57% of the global growth of the construction industry.

This report segments the global Hex Bolts Market on the basis of Types are :

Stainless Steel

Alloy Steel

Carbon Steel

On The basis Of application, the Global Hex Bolts Market is Segmented into :

Automotive

Machinery

Construction

MRO

Other

Regions covered By Hex Bolts Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of the Hex Bolts Market took after by the above components, which are useful for organizations or individuals for the development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Hex Bolts industry.

