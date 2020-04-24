Here’s why Neuromorphic Chip Market is Surging; Must Know External Factor Analysis

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Neuromorphic Chip Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Neuromorphic Chip Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Neuromorphic Chip. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Applied Brain Research, Inc. (Canada), BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (Austalia), General Vision Inc. (United States), HRL Laboratories, LLC. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (United States), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States) and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (United States).

The neuromorphic chip is a chip modeled out on millions of neurons on the biological brain and human eye. This was invented in early 1920 by Carver Mead and Lynn Conway. The chip was built to form a platform for executing large scale real-time simulation. This concept of design was to allow chips to interpret and respond accordingly in ways that are not specifically programmed. The size of these chip is small and can be comfortably placed inside the human body or electronic devices.

Overview of the Report of Neuromorphic Chip

The report also covers segments and Market Data Break down, including major players.

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand For Artificial Intelligence Based Microchips and Machine Learning

Growing Demand For Smarter Sensor

Miniaturisation Of ICs

Market Trend

Development of Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Nano Technology and 3D printing

Restraints

Slow Pace in Development of Application Despite Heavy Investment in R&D

Complex Algorithms Increases The Complexity of Designing Hardware of Neuromorphic Chips

Opportunities

Rise in Number of End User Industries Implementing Neuromorphic Chips

Bringing Artificial Intelligence to Edge Devices

Industry 4.0 Will Provide Potential Growth Opportunity for Chip

Challenges

Low Return on Investment

Technology Design Challenges

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The Global Neuromorphic Chip is segmented by following Product Types:

By Application: Image Recognition, Signal Processing, Data Processing, Others

End-Users: Aerospace and Defense Industry, IT and Telecom Industry, Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare Industry, Industrial Automation, Others

Offering: Hardware, Software

Top Players in the Market are: Applied Brain Research, Inc. (Canada), BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (Austalia), General Vision Inc. (United States), HRL Laboratories, LLC. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (United States), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States) and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (United States).

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze Neuromorphic Chip status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Global Neuromorphic Chip development in United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Neuromorphic Chip Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Neuromorphic Chip market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Neuromorphic Chip Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Neuromorphic Chip

Chapter 4: Presenting the Neuromorphic Chip Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Neuromorphic Chip market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Neuromorphic Chip Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Neuromorphic Chip Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

