Hemostats Market Surprising Growth: RESORBA Medical GmbH, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Arch Therapeutics, Inc., Biom’up SAS

Global hemostats market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hemostats market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Hemostats Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.06 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.02 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising number of surgical procedures.

Key Market Competitors: Global Hemostats Market

Ethicon US LLC (US),

Baxter (US),

Teleflex Incorporated (US),

Braun Melsungen AG (Germany),

3-D Matrix Medical Technology (Japan),

RESORBA Medical GmbH,

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US),

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (US),

Biom’up SAS,

CryoLife, Inc. (US),

Gamma Therapeutics, Inc. (US),

Hemostasis, LLC. (USA),

MedTrade Products Limited (UK),

Integra LifeSciences (US),

Medline Industries, Inc (US),

HEMOTEC MEDICAL GMBH (Germany),

Stryker (US),

CSL (US),

Mallinckrodt company (UK),

Equimedica (Europe),



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Biom’up announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the IDE (Investigational Device Exemption) application for HEMOSNOW, a hemostatic dry powder made from porcine collagen and bovine-derived chondroitin sulfate developed by the Company for managing minimal and mild levels of bleeding during surgical procedures.

In January 2019, Biom’up Company, specializing in surgical hemostasis announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted marketing approval for its HEMOBLAST Bellows Laparoscopic Applicator for all minimally-invasive procedures.

Market Definition: Global Hemostats Market

The hemostat can be defined as a surgical tool which is used to control blood loss or halt bleeding during major surgical. Basically it is used in early phases of surgery for an initial incision that closes blood vessels until ligation. It contain group of instruments which include needle holders, pivot, various clamps and various clamps.

According to the American Joint Replacement Surgery 2016, around 427,181 total surgical procedures were reported for joint replacement surgery in the U.S. However, the cluttering of surgical field due to multiple clamp attachment causing inconvenience to the surgeons and thus, leading to surgical errors is expected to hinder the market growth.

Market Drivers

Increasing healthcare expenditure and infrastructure, this significant act as driver to the market.

Increasing number of technological advancement, this significant act as driver to the market.

Market Restraints

Highly consolidated market, this act as restraints to the market.

Segmentation: Global Hemostats Market

By Product Type

Thrombin Based

Combination

Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based

Gelatin Based

Collagen Based Hemostat

By Indication

Wound Closure

Surger

By Formulation

Matrix & Gel Hemostats

Sheet & Pad Hemostats

Sponge Hemostats

Powder Hemostats

By Application

Orthopedic Surgery

General Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Reconstructive Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

Community Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global hemostats market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

