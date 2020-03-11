Market Reports

Hemoglobin Testing Market Players Innovate For Novel Offerings In Hemoglobin Testing Market

Hemoglobin is a protein found in the red blood cells that are responsible for carrying oxygen throughout the body. Hemoglobin test measures the amount of hemoglobin present in the blood. These tests are usually performed during complete blood count as a routine health checkup or to determine the presence of any disease, which could occur due to low count of RBCs. The global hemoglobin testing market was USD 841.42 million in 2018 and  will reach USD 1387.80 USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period.

Growth by Region

Americas led the market and will continue to dominate due to high sales of hemoglobin testing products. Brazil and the US will be fastest growing regions due to high demand for medical devices.

Drivers vs Constraints

Growing preference for direct-to-consumer testing is major for the growth of the market. The development of hemoglobin testing devices is also boosting the growth of the market. On the other hand, high cost and maintenance of hemoglobin testing will hamper the market growth.

Industry Trends and Updates

Acceleron Pharma soars on Celgene-Partnered Anemia Treatment

