Hemoglobin A1c Monitoring Market Forecast Report Offers Key Insights, Key Drivers, Technology

The global Hemoglobin A1c Monitoring market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

the Hemoglobin A1c Monitoring market has been geographically fragmented into important regions

Each market player encompassed in the Hemoglobin A1c Monitoring market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Hemoglobin A1c Monitoring market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of age group, the global Hemoglobin A1c Monitoring market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including

The key players covered in this study

Bayer Healthcare Diabetes Care (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Axis-Shield plc (UK)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (US)

Diazyme Laboratories Inc. (US)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc (UK)

HEMOCUE(r) AB (Sweden)

Infopia Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Menarini Diagnostics Ltd. (UK)

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics (Germany)

Tosoh Bioscience, Inc (US)

Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland)

ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ion-exchange

High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC)

Immunoassay

Boronate affinity chromatography

Direct enzymatic assay

Market segment by Application, split into

HbA1c Laboratory Testing

HbA1c Point of Care Testing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Hemoglobin A1c Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Hemoglobin A1c Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

