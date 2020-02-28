Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019-2026

In this report, the global Hemodynamic Monitoring System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

growing demand for a screening of CCHD.

The global hemodynamic monitoring systems market has been segmented on the basis of device type into the devices based on technologies and methods: pulse contour, oesophageal Doppler, volume clamp, hemodynamic monitoring sensors and pulmonary artery catheters.

The pulmonary artery catheters segment is estimated to dominate the global hemodynamic monitoring systems market with 35.0% share by 2015 end, followed by volume clamp segment. Increasing concerns regarding the use of invasive techniques, particularly pulmonary artery catheter for measuring cardiac output, have paved the way for alternative methods for measuring hemodynamic variables. Cardiac surgeons are increasingly seeking less invasive approaches to aortic or mitral valve surgery. Key players are offering a variety of systems that enable minimal incision valve surgery.

By application, the invasive hemodynamic monitoring segment is projected to lose its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Noninvasive hemodynamic monitoring application segment is expected to gain BPS during the forecast period. However, minimally invasive hemodynamic monitoring segment is forecast to register highest CAGR among all three applications by the end of forecast period.

By end-use, the hemodynamic monitoring systems market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and independent catheterisation laboratories. Home care settings segment is expected to exhibit above-average growth during the forecast period.

Key market participants included in the report are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, PULSION Medical Systems SE, ICU Medical, Inc., LiDCO Group Plc and Teleflex Incorporated. Global players focus on research and development initiatives to introduce innovative products in order to attain competitive advantage. Additionally, they are also focused on regional expansion through mergers and acquisitions.

The global hemodynamic monitoring systems market is segmented into:

Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market, by Device Type

Pulse Contour

Oesophageal Doppler

Volume Clamp

Hemodynamic Monitoring Sensors

Pulmonary Artery Catheters

Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market, by Application

Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring

Noninvasive Hemodynamic Monitoring

Minimally Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring

Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market, by End-Use

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Home Care Settings

Independent Catheterization Laboratories

Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market, by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

The Middle East & Africa

