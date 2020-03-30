Heavy-Duty Tire Market 2016: Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2022

Market Dynamics

The market is expected to grow owing to the growth of construction, mining and agricultural equipment industry and the factors like increasing standard of living, industry growth, etc.

The market consists of many international players. The Aftermarket dealers are supposed to be well versed with good knowledge about the products so as to recommend right products to the customers for right purpose. In addition to this, they should have significant knowledge about the factors affecting tire performance and should be able to train their staff for the same.

The heavy-duty tire market is expected to grow in the forecast period. The increasing demand for heavy machinery and equipment for agricultures because of the improved economic environment and standard of living is one of the factors contributing to this growth. The increasing demand for construction and mining has also triggered the growth of the market. The aftermarket and the tire replacement sub-segments also have considerable impact on this growth.

End-user/Technology

The end-consumers of the heavy-duty tires are the OEM and replacement tires segment of the market. OEMs are the Original Equipment manufacturers who manufacture the high performance tires to match the tire specifications of a particular vehicle’s make and model.

There has been research and development going on for the OTR tires leading to technological development in terms of development of new tread patterns, compounding and casing upgrades.

Market Segmentation

The heavy-duty tire market is segmented by tire type, application type, end-users and geography

By tire-type, the market is segmented into three segments:

Small OTR tires

Large OTR tires

Giant OTR tires

By application-type, the market is segmented into:

Engineering and Manufacturing

Construction and Mining

Agricultural Machinery

Others

By end-users, the market is segmented into:

OEMs

Replacement tires

By geography, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Latin America

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The growing economies are expected to contribute heavily to the growth of the market due to the growth of the industry. These also include the developing countries of the APAC region. The European market is expected to experience a colossal growth in the heavy-duty tire market in the forecast period. North America is expected to show significant growth due to the use of progressive technologies.

Opportunities

The market has a lot of opportunities owing to the road and bridge construction markets. The government funding and supportive government regulations for the infrastructural projects is expected to bring in lots of opportunities for the heavy-duty tire market. The research and development activities are carried out by the key players in the market to bring in new technologies to gain a competitive advantage and increase the market share.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include:

Bridgestone

Continental

Goodyear

Michelin Group

Pirelli

Hankook Tire

Cooper Tire & Rubber

