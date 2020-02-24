Heat Pump Market New Technology, Forecast by Opportunities, Trends 2026 Company Analysis- Stiebel Eltron Gmbh & Co.KG

Electronics / Emerging News / Market Reports

Heat Pump Market New Technology, Forecast by Opportunities, Trends 2026

Global heat pump market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 21.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details
Years considered for providing market size 2019–2026
Base year considered 2018
Forecast period 2020–2026
Forecast units Value (USD) in million/billion
Segments covered Product, Service, and Vertical
Regions covered North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW
Companies covered Danfoss A/S, Robert Bosch GmbH, NIBE Industrier AB, Glen Dimplex Group, Viessmann Manufacturing Company Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Carrier Corporation, Geothermal International Ltd, Airwell, Midea Group,Total Comfort, Inc , Panasonic Corporation.

Further, this report classifies the HEAT PUMP market dependent on regions, application, end-user, and type.

Scope of the Report

Global Heat Pump Market By Type (Ducted, Ductless), Energy Source (Air/Water, Air/Air, Ground Source), Category (Reversible Air-Air W/Heating, H-Air/Water, H, Ground/Water, Sanitary Hot Water, Reversible Others, Exhaust Air), Sector (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Capacity (Units < 20KW, Units > 20 KW)

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the HEAT PUMP market.

 Segmentation: Global Heat Pump Market

Global heat pump market is segmented into five notable segments that are product type, sector, capacity, category and energy source.

  • On the basis of type, the market is segmented into ducted and ductless
  • On the basis of energy source, the market is segmented into air/water, air/air and ground    source
  • On the basis of category, the market is segmented into reversible air-air w/heating, h- air/water h-ground/water, sanitary hot water, reversible others and exhaust air
  • On the basis of sector, the market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial
  • On the basis of capacity, the market is segmented into units < 20KW and units > 20 KW

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Heat Pump Market Overview
Part 02:  Manufacturers Profiles
Part 03: Global Heat Pump Market Competition, by Players
Part 04: Global Heat Pump Market Size by Regions
Part 05:  North America Heat Pump Revenue by Countries
Part 06: Europe Heat Pump Revenue by Countries
Part 07: Asia-Pacific Heat Pump Revenue by Countries
Part 08: South America Heat Pump Revenue by Countries
Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Heat Pump by Countries
