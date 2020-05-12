Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Healthcare Supply Chain Management Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global healthcare supply chain management market was valued at USD 1.27 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.56 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market are listed in the report.

Oracle Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

SAP SE

Cerner Corporation

Tecsys

Infor

Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX)

Jump Technologies

Logitag Systems