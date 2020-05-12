Healthcare Quality Management Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Healthcare Quality Management Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global healthcare quality management market was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.85 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Healthcare Quality Management market are listed in the report.

Nuance Communications

Premier

Medisolv

Truven Health Analytics (A Subsidiary of IBM Watson Health)

Verscend Technologies

Quantros

Cerner Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Citiustech

Altegra Health

(A Subsidiary of Change Health)

Dolbey Systems