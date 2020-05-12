Healthcare Provider Network Management Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Healthcare Provider Network Management Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global healthcare provider network management market was valued at USD 47.60 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 302.25 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Healthcare Provider Network Management market are listed in the report.

Trizetto Corporation (A Cognizant Company)

Ayasdi

Mckesson Corporation

Optum

Genpact Limited

Infosys BPO

Syntel

Mphasis Limited

Vestica Healthcare

LLC (A Skygen USA Company)