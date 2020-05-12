Healthcare Payer Services Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Healthcare Payer Services Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global healthcare payer services market was valued at USD 11.97 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 32.94 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=2259&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=005

The main companies operating in the Healthcare Payer Services market are listed in the report.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Accenture PLC

Exlservice Holdings

Concentrix Corporation (A Subsidiary of Synnex Corporation)

Hewlett-Packard

Hinduja Global Solutions Limited

Xerox Corporation

Dell

Genpact Limited

HCL Technologies