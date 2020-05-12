Healthcare IT Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Healthcare IT Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global healthcare IT market was valued at USD 134.11 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 482.98 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Healthcare IT market are listed in the report.

Mckesson Corporation

Ge Healthcare

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Philips Healthcare

EPIC Systems Corporation

Infor

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Athenahealth

Dell Technologies

Optum