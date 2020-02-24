HEALTHCARE IT GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, OUTLOOK, TRENDS, SIZE AND FORECASTS TO 2025

The Global Healthcare IT Market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Increasing Government support to Healthcare IT solutions, use of big data in healthcare services, growing need to manage regulatory compliance through healthcare IT solutions, and growing focus on quality improvement of care and clinical outcomes are favoring the growth of Healthcare IT market. The system facilitates design, development, creation, use, and maintenance of information systems for the healthcare industry.

Top Players:

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Wipro

Citius Tech

Cerner

IBM

Oracle

SAS

McKesson

Regional Analysis:

The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

North America is leading the global market with a major contribution from the US and Canada. Modernizations of healthcare infrastructure, Favourable Government Regulations, highest adoption rate to the modern techniques by the healthcare providers etc., are driving the growth of the market in this region.

The Asia Pacific is also considered as a major region in the market. The growing medical needs, expanding healthcare industry mainly in China and India are majorly contributing to the growth in this region.

Segmentation:

The global Healthcare IT market is segmented by Business Segment, Component, and Delivery Mode.

By Business Segment, the market is classified as Clinical and Imaging IT Solutions, Diagnostic IT Solutions, eHealth and Healthcare Business Intelligence. By End-User, the market is categorized by Provider, Payer.

By Mode of Delivery, the market is segmented as Web-based, On-premise, and Cloud-based. Web-based is considered as the major in this segment. Cost-effectiveness, Minimised data theft etc., are mainly favoring the growth of this segment.

By component, the market has been segmented into software, hardware, and services. The software segment is occupying the major share in this segment. Ease of use, storage, and compilation of large patient data, increasing application of business intelligence concept in the healthcare industry, advancement of software industries are mainly contributing to the growth of this segment.

