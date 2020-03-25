Healthcare Information Systems Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2019-2027

With having published myriads of reports, Healthcare Information Systems Market Research imparts its stalwartness to clients existing all over the globe. Our dedicated team of experts deliver reports with accurate data extracted from trusted sources. We ride the wave of digitalization – facilitate clients with the changing trends in various industries, regions and consumers. As customer satisfaction is our top priority, our analysts are available 24/7 to provide tailored business solutions to the clients.

The Healthcare Information Systems market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, Country 2). Each geographic segment has been assessed based on supply-demand status, distribution, and pricing.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

Key companies profiled in the report include Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., athenahealth, Inc., and Medidata Solutions, Inc. GE Healthcare, Agfa- Gevaert, Epic Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthineers and NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC.

The global healthcare information systems market has been segmented as follows:

Global Healthcare information Systems Market, by Application

Hospital Information Systems Electronic Health Record Electronic Medical Record Real-time Healthcare Patient Engagement Solutions Population Health management Others

Pharmacy Information systems Prescription Management Automated Dispensing Systems Inventory Management Others

Laboratory Information systems

Medical Imaging Information System Radiology Information systems Monitoring Analysis Software Picture Archiving & Communication Systems Others

Revenue Cycle Management

Global Healthcare information Systems Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostics Centre

Academic and Research Institution

Others

Global Healthcare information Systems Market, by Component

Software

Hardware

Services

Global Healthcare information Systems Market, by Deployment

Web-based

On Premise

Cloud-based

Global Healthcare information Systems Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



