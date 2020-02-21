Healthcare Education Solutions Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2028

Healthcare Education Solutions Market – Introduction

Increasing importance of education in the healthcare industry to address organizational challenges and deliver improved care has led to the merger of healthcare, technology and digital solution providers to develop healthcare education solutions. Providers of healthcare education solutions are engaged in delivering personal e-learning and compliance solutions to help organizations achieve their targets by overcoming challenges of employee communication in a timely and most convenient manner.

The healthcare education solutions market players are engaged in delivering solutions to a range of organizations such as hospitals, long-term care facilities, skilled nursing, hospice and home health facilities. Different health education management resources also meet the challenging needs of organizations such as managed care, emergency medical services and public health and government professionals.

Healthcare Education Solutions Market – Notable Development

In January 2019, Axea Solutions, a provider of revenue cycle services and technologies to healthcare organizations announced the launch of Axea Academy – an enhanced learning management platform to help clinical and healthcare coding professionals to gain knowledge in CPT, ICD-10 and E&M medical coding.

In May 2018, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices launched the J&J institute which is focused on increasing access to healthcare education through multiple resources such as online modules and videos, app-based surgical and virtual reality simulation, ophthalmic chair as well as broadcasts at remote locations.

In August 2018, Healthy Interaction in collaboration with Merck launched Map4health™ – a digital platform and mobile application in the United States with an aim to enhance communication between educators and diabetes patients.

In September 2018, Alcon, a global leader in eye care and a division of Novartis unveiled the Alcon Experience Academy to expand global support of eye care professionals. The Academy program includes face-to-face training and online educational resources to increase communication between eye specialist and patients, thereby delivering the best patient care.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global healthcare education solutions market include –

Healthcare Education Solutions Market Dynamics

Adoption of Healthcare Education Solutions On the Rise with Increasing Focus on Patient Care Delivery

The patient pool is consistently rising while leaving very less time for training of healthcare professionals. While medical technology industry continues to introduce novel breakthroughs in the healthcare market, the successful outcome of the medical technology heavily relies on the skills of the healthcare professional using the medical instrument. With the help of healthcare education solutions, healthcare providers are able to engage in enhanced communication with their staff and other healthcare professionals as well as with their patients. Improved educational communication allows healthcare professionals in providing better training to their staff, to optimize equipment use and finally improving the patient care delivery. Also, the educational resources are available with remotely-controlled robotic telepresence training solutions to deliver high-quality training solutions regardless of trainers’ location.

Classroom-based Learning Module In-Demand, Preference for E-learning Solutions Rising

In the healthcare education solutions market, demand for classroom-based learning modules has remained higher over the past few years. The popularity of classroom-based learning modules can be attributed to the importance of hands-on training experience in the medical landscape. As hands-on training enables medical professionals to better understand the functionalities and operations of different platforms and instruments, preference for classroom-based learning module is here-to-stay. On the hand, the adoption of E-learning solutions is gaining popularity on the back of greater accessibility to educational resources regardless of their location. Also, E-learning solutions establish communication between global medical professionals thereby ensuring best patient care.

Healthcare Education Solutions to Effectively Address Pressing Needs of Healthcare Systems

Healthcare systems in developed countries such as the United States, Europe and some countries of Asia are engaged in leveraging advanced technologies to optimize the efficiency of the system and achieve greater productivity. However, the healthcare system scenario in developing countries is facing pressing challenges of making the healthcare facilities accessible and affordable. While patient pool continues to grow larger, the world could benefit from healthcare education solutions that address specific healthcare needs and deliver personalized and customizable solutions.

Healthcare Education Solutions Market – Segmentation

Healthcare education solutions market segmentation is carried out on the basis of delivery mode and application.

Based on delivery mode, the healthcare education solutions market is segmented into,

E-learning solutions

Classroom-based courses

On the basis of application, healthcare education solutions market is segmented into,

Cardiology

Radiology

Internal medicine

Pediatrics

Neurology

Other applications

