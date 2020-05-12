Healthcare EDI Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Healthcare EDI Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Healthcare EDI market was valued at USD 3.63 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.72 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Healthcare EDI market are listed in the report.

GE Healthcare

Mckesson Corporation

Optum

Experian PLC

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Quality Systems

Synnex Corporation

Dell Technologies

SSI Group