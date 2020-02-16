Healthcare Contract Research And Manufacturing Outsourcing (CRO) Market Report Region Market (Europe-APAC-United States)

Major factors driving the healthcare CRO market growth include rising investments for research & development activities from pharmaceutical industry as well as widespread drug pipelines for the treatment of several chronic diseases, like metabolic disorders, immunological disorders and neurological disorders. In addition, growing outsourcing of pharmaceutical as well as biopharmaceutical research & development activities, higher rate of drug clinical trials failures and cost-effective clinical trials in emerging economies is further fueling the market growth.

On the other hand, stringent government regulations for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical drugs approval is restraining the healthcare CRO market growth. Furthermore, lack of experienced research professionals is also challenging the market growth, especially in the developing economies, like India and China.

The global market of healthcare CRO has been segmented by different type, therapeutic area, end user and geography. Further, type segment of the market is bifurcated into early-phase development services, clinical research services, laboratory services and consulting services. Clinical research services section of the type segment accounted for the major healthcare CRO market share, owing to the rising biosimilars & biologics markets, augmenting R&D investments in pharmaceutical as well as biopharmaceutical companies and growing activities of clinical trial.

Likewise, therapeutic area segment of the healthcare CRO market is sub-divided into oncology, cardiovascular, central nervous system (CNS), diabetes, respiratory and others. Oncology section of the segment accounted for the highest market share across the globe, owing to growing number of clinical trials as well as growing prevalence of cancer globally.

Furthermore, end user segment of the market is anticipated to exhibit the growth with double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, owing to growing incidences of chronic diseases, technological progressions in medical devices as well as acceptance of point-of-care (POC) testing.

Geographically, market was led by North America with major market share in 2017, trailed by Europe and Asia Pacific respectively.

Some of the key players operating within the competitive edge of healthcare CRO market across the globe include Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Charles River Laboratories Inc., PAREXEL International Corporation, Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC, PRA Health Sciences, ICON plc and inVentiv Health Inc.

Key segments of the healthcare CRO market include:

Type segment

Early-phase development services

Discovery studies

Chemistry, manufacturing & control (CMC)

Preclinical services

Clinical research services

Phase I clinical research services

Phase II clinical research services

Phase III clinical research services

Phase IV clinical research services

Laboratory services

Bioanalytical testing services

Analytical testing services

Consulting service

Therapeutic Area Segment

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Central nervous system (CNS)

Diabetes

Respiratory

Others

End User Segment

Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies

Medical device companies

Others

Geographical Segmentation

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

K.

Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

