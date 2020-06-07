Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At US$ 12,653.4 million By 2014-2020

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Healthcare Cloud Computing: Hybrid Clouds to Witness Highest Growth by 2020” the global healthcare cloud computing market was valued at USD 4,216.5 million in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2014 to 2020, to reach an estimated value of USD 12,653.4 million in 2020.

Healthcare cloud computing refers to a process which involves delivering hosted medical services to the clients. These services can be classified into majorly three types: infrastructure-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service, and software-as-a-service. A cloud can be public, private, hybrid or community in nature. To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3305

Globally, the healthcare cloud computing market is witnessing significant growth due to increased government healthcare IT spending and advanced features of cloud computing services In addition, rising demand for better healthcare facilities, increasing in popularity of wireless and cloud technologies are driving the healthcare cloud computing market. However, factors such as high cost involved in the implementation of clinical information systems and lack of security and privacy of patient’s information restrain the global market for healthcare cloud computing market. In addition, interoperability issues negatively impact the growth of the healthcare cloud computing market. The global healthcare cloud computing market is estimated at USD 4,216.5 million in 2014 and expected to reach USD 12,653.4 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 20.1%.

North America has the largest market for the global healthcare cloud computing market. This is due to technological advancements in the region. North American market for healthcare cloud computing is estimated at USD 1,857.5 million in 2014 and is expected to reach USD 5,757.7 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 20.7%. In terms of deployment model, hybrid clouds are the fastest growing segment. In terms of service model, software-as-a-service (Saas) is the largest segment of healthcare cloud computing market.

One of the latest trends that have been observed in the global healthcare cloud computing market includes increasing use of mobile devices for delivering healthcare services.

Microsoft Corporation and International Business Machines Corporation are some of the leading players in the global market for healthcare cloud computing market. Some of the other major players in healthcare cloud computing market are Microsoft Corporation.

ORACLE CORPORATION.

International Business Machines Corporation.

Dell Inc.

CareCloud Corporation.

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Merge Healthcare Incorporated.

Other.

For critical insights on the keyword market, request for methodology here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/3305

The healthcare cloud computing market is segmented as follows:

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Applications

Non-Clinical Information Systems

Clinical Information Systems

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Type of CIS

Electronic Medical Records (EMR)

Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS)

Pharmacy Information System (PIS)

Radiology Information System (RIS)

Laboratory Information System (LIS)

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) System

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Deployment Model

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Community Cloud

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Components

Software

Services

Hardware

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Service Model

Software-as-a-service (SaaS)

Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS)

Platform-as-a-service (PaaS)

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, by Geography