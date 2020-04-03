Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2016: Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022

The Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market was valued at US$ xx Mn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ xx Mn by 2022 growing at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. Healthcare cloud computingenables healthcare organization to focus their efforts on clinically significant services and improve patient’s outcome. Moreover, it may reduce and even remove the burden of infrastructure management.Cloud technologies can be delivered in different ways and in many formats. It is important to know what an organization’s cloud strategy is expected to realize, in order to determine the service and deployment model that is best suited for the organization.

Market Dynamics:

The rapidly growing penetration of healthcare informaticsis one of the prime drivers for the healthcare cloud computing market. Moreover, higher volume storage capacity, lesser initial investment and nominal technical support required in cloud-based healthcare applications have led to the increased importance of this market.Apart from these factors favorable government initiatives and technological advancements act as growth drivers.

Error limitations and ineffective disaster backup, doubts about the safety of personal data put constraints on the market.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented in by type of application (Clinical Information Systems, Nonclinical Information Systems), by deployment model (Private cloud, Public cloud and Hybrid cloud), by service model (Software-as-a-service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-service (PaaS)), by pricing model (Pay-as-you-go and Spot Pricing), by component (Hardware, Software and Services) and by end users (Healthcare Providers and Healthcare Payers).

Geographic Analysis:

North America leads the healthcare cloud computing market owing to the frequent technological developments. However, Asia-Pacific is growing rapidly due to reasons like the rise in the number of cloud-ready Asian countries, growing popularity of lean healthcare management and focus on providing sustainable healthcare delivery model.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Dell Inc, and Oracle Corporation, Carestream Health Inc, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, GE Healthcare, Agfa-Gevaert, and CareCloud Corporation.

