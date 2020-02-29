Healthcare Asset Management Market By Technology (RTLS, RFID, Near Field Communication), Products (Tags), Application (Staff Mangement, Equipment Tracking, Patient Tracking, Temperature and Humidity Monitoring, Supply Chain Management), Geography, Trends, Forecast 2022

The Global Healthcare asset Management Market is valued at USD 17.35 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD 28.85 billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022.

Effective asset management is important for every organization, and even more for healthcare organization where we deal with human life and one mistake can cause someone’s life, but it can be tedious task to find even few organization who can claim to have as effective asset management as possible. In healthcare, key asset includes people, both patient and medical professionals, devices and medication. Hence, Healthcare asset management can be defined as effective management of these three: – people, devices and medication.

Increasing incidents of drug counterfeiting, need of maximizing the efficiency and reliability of available resources (medicine, equipment and medical professionals) in hospitals to make healthcare accessible to all, and patient- centric and value-based trend in healthcare industry are the primary drivers of this market. Additionally, quicker return on investments, governments support, financial as well as structural (favorable policy), and technological advancements, among others are some of the other drivers of this market.

The technology also has certain constraints to overcome, such as the high cost of initial investments and issues related to accuracy of these devices. Data Integrity and safety is also a key concern. However, the technology has several opportunities as well. Emerging economies with huge population base, the rising investments in venture capital funds, and the implementation of trends in the medical-IT field, such as precision medicines, EHR, analytics-driven personalized medicines, clinical DSS, health and disease management, and so on.

The global healthcare asset management market is segmented on the basis of Technology (Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS), Radio Frequency Identification(RFID) systems (Active RFID and passive RFID), Near Field Communication (NFC), Zigbee, Wi-Fi), Product (Tags (Ultrasound, Infrared), Readers, Antennas, software), Application (Staff management, Equipment tracking, Patient tracking, Temperature and humidity monitoring, Supply chain management), End-User (Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, laboratories, clinics), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America).

The major market players in this market are Aeroscout, Inc, Awarepoint Corporation, Ekahau, GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Infor, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Radianse, Siemens Healthcare, Sonitor Technologies etc. The primary stakeholders of this technology are healthcare IT firms, healthcare payers, healthcare providers, and venture capitalists.

Key Deliverables in the Study

Market analysis for the Global Healthcare Asset management Market, with region specific assessments and competition analysis on global and regional scales

Market definition along with the identification of key drivers and restraints

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenarios, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market shares

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the global healthcare asset management market on both global and regional scales

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information

A wide-ranging knowledge and insights about the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in the studied market

Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

