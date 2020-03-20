Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market overview with detailed analysis, competitive landscape, forecast to 2026

“Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Industry Forecast To 2026

The global healthcare analytical testing services market by end user is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies and contract research organizations. In 2017, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing outsourcing of analytical testing services by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to boost profit margins, avoid high capital expenditure, and reduce the time required to validate the process and product.

Geographically, the global healthcare analytical testing services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the healthcare analytical testing services market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The presence of a well-established pharmaceutical industry in the region, coupled with the high R&D expenditure, growth in the biosimilars and generics markets, increasing number of analytical testing service providers, and rising outsourcing of analytical testing by biopharmaceutical companies are the major factors driving the growth of the healthcare analytical testing services market in North America.

Eurofins Scientific, Labcorp, SGS, Charles River, Wuxi Pharmatech, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD), Exova, Pace Analytical, Envigo, Intertek, MPI Research, Merck KGaA, Source Bioscience

Type I, Type II

Bioanalytical Testing Services, Physical Characterization Services, Method Development and Validation, Raw Material Testing, Batch Release Testing Services, Stability Testing, Microbial Testing, Environmental Monitoring

The Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market is studied on the basis of pricing, dynamics of demand and supply, total volume produced, and the revenue generated by the products. The manufacturing is studied with regards to various contributors such as manufacturing plant distribution, industry production, capacity, research and development. It also provides market evaluations including SWOT analysis, investments, return analysis, and growth trend analysis.

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

