HCFC Refrigerant Projected to be Resilient During 2019-2025

The global HCFC Refrigerant market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the HCFC Refrigerant market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the HCFC Refrigerant market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Dongyue Group Co. Ltd.
Navin Fluorine International
GFL
Arkema SA
China Fluoro Technology
Meilan Chemical
Sanmei
SRF Limited
Yonghe Refrigerant
Limin Chemicals
Sinochem Corporation
Changsu 3f Fluorochemical Industry Co Ltd
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
R22
R21
Others
Segment by Application
Refrigerators
Chillers
Air Conditioners
Heat Pumps
Each market player encompassed in the HCFC Refrigerant market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.
