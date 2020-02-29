HCFC Refrigerant Projected to be Resilient During 2019-2025

The global HCFC Refrigerant market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this HCFC Refrigerant market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the HCFC Refrigerant market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the HCFC Refrigerant market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the HCFC Refrigerant market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dongyue Group Co. Ltd.

Navin Fluorine International

GFL

Arkema SA

China Fluoro Technology

Meilan Chemical

Sanmei

SRF Limited

Yonghe Refrigerant

Limin Chemicals

Sinochem Corporation

Changsu 3f Fluorochemical Industry Co Ltd

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

R22

R21

Others

Segment by Application

Refrigerators

Chillers

Air Conditioners

Heat Pumps

Each market player encompassed in the HCFC Refrigerant market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the HCFC Refrigerant market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

