Hazmat Suits Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

One of the most challenging aspects of providing emergency medical care is attending to patients who have been contaminated with hazardous materials. Current day safety trends in the workplace have improved. Due to strict law enforcement and employee safety, most of the employers ensure safety to avoid job-related injuries. Companies make the best use of available resources to ensure everyday safety. For instance, Throughout the United States and around the world, The National Fire Protection Association Technical Committee on Hazardous Materials Protective Clothing and Equipment develops standards to test and certify emergency protective apparel. Most of the companies have on job safety training by specially allocated safety team, which is the major factor boosting the market growth. Furthermore, increased demand for the hazmat suits after the outbreak of Ebola, growing number of nuclear power plants worldwide, significant growth in global chemical industry, high R&D investments in life sciences industry, rapid growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are the other factors driving the Hazmat suits market globally. However, few limitations with suits such as restricted movement due to weight, restricted vision from face shields, even with a two-way radio there are some challenges with communicating to one another is the major factor hampering the market growth. Moreover, lack of training provided to caregivers on efficient use of equipment and oxygen depletion in level a hazmat suits are the few other restraining factors of the market.

Key Market Trends

Level A – Hamzat Suit holds largest share in Hazmat Suits market.

Level A Hazmat gear safeguards against vapors, gases, mists, and splashes, so it must be gas-tight, vapor-tight, and splash resistant to offer protection against dangerous chemicals or other materials. These suits include full face self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) or positive pressure supplied air respirator with escape SCBA and a two-way radio, which is worn inside the suit. These are vapor-tight, providing total encapsulation and a high level of protection against direct and airborne chemical contact. If there is a probable threat to life and health from incidents such as clean up from a chemical spill, Level A protection is required.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in Hazmat Suits market

Asia-Pacific is one of the rapidly growing market for hazmat suits as there is a rise in the end-use applications. Also, owing to the growth in the economic activities in Asia-Pacific countries, there is a growing focus on healthcare industry development which include safety as well. The usage of effective protecting equipment in handling of harmful waste is still not a standard practice in some of the Asia-Pacific countries. Countries in Asia-Pacific region are also adopting to the advanced waste management practices and hence are using hazmat suits. Also, most of the manufacturing companies of Level C, and D type of suits are located in the China due to the cost advantages. This in turn fuels the hazmat suits market in this region.

Competitive Landscape

Major market players in the hazmat suits market are actively participating in the development of new platform for the patient records. For instance, in Feb 2018 one of the key players named Ansell introduced GAMEX PI GLOVE-IN-GLOVE SYSTEM, which is the world’s first pre-donned double-gloving system. Major players in the market are 3M Company, Dragerwerk AG, Co., DuPont, Inc., Halyard Health, Inc., Kimberly Clark Corporation and Lakeland Industries, Inc., among others

Companies Mentioned:

– 3M

– ANSELL LTD

– DGD HAZMAT

– Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

– DuPont

– Halyard Health Inc

– Kimberly-Clark Professional

– Kappler

– Lakeland Inc.

– Lancs Industries

– MATISEC

– Respirex

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Strict law enforcement on employee safety

4.2.2 Increased demand for the hazmat suits due to high prevalance of various chronic viral diseases

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Limitations with design of the suits

4.3.2 Lack of Training Provided to Caregivers on Efficient Use of Equipment

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Level – A

5.1.2 Level – B

5.1.3 Level – C

5.1.4 Level – D

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Chemical Waste

5.2.2 Infection Control

5.2.3 Bio-Hazard & Hazardous Material

5.2.4 Fire/High Temperatures

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Chemical Industry

5.3.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M

6.1.2 ANSELL LTD

6.1.3 DGD HAZMAT

6.1.4 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

6.1.5 DuPont

6.1.6 Halyard Health Inc

6.1.7 Kimberly-Clark Professional

6.1.8 Kappler

6.1.9 Lakeland Inc.

6.1.10 Lancs Industries

6.1.11 MATISEC

6.1.12 Respirex

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

