Hand Tools Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2019-2026

By Market Players:
covered in the report include:
- General Purpose Tools
- Metal Cutting Tools
- Layout and Measuring Tools
- Taps and Dies
The next section analyses the market based on application and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. Applications covered in the report include:
- Industrial
- Household
This is followed by a section analysing the market based on sales channel, which presents the forecast in terms of value. Sales channel segments included in the report are categorised into three sub-segments, which are:
- Online Sales
- Company Direct Sales
- Distributor Sales
In the final section of the report, the competitive landscape of the hand tools market is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers present across the value chain, their presence in the hand tools product portfolio and key differentiators. Some of the market players featured in this section include:
- Apex Tool Group
- Channellock, Inc.
- Stanley Black&Decker
- Snap-On
- Klein Tools
- Irwin Industrial Tools
- Akar Tools Limited
- Wera Tools
- JK Files (India) Limited
- Kennametal Inc.
