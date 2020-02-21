Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Hall-Effect Current Sensor Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market was valued at USD 842.02 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1763.40 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.56% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Hall-Effect Current Sensor market are listed in the report.

Infineon Technologies AG

ABB Ltd

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Honeywell International

LEM Holding SA

Kohshin Electric Corporation

Melexis NV

Allegro MicroSystems LLC.

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

TDK Corporation