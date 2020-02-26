Halal Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2020 – 2026 | Tsaritsyno, Halal-ash, Ekol

”

Halal Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Halal market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Halal Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Halal market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Halal Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles Tsaritsyno, Halal-ash, Ekol, Simons, Crown Chicken (Cranswick), Shaheen Foods, Euro Foods Group, Eggelbusch, Cleone Foods, Reinert Group, Pure Ingredients, Reghalal, Tariq Halal, Casino, Tesco plc, Tahira Foods Ltd, Isla Delice, Nestlé SA, Carrefour SA .

Summary

The Arabic word for “permitted.” Halal is commonly seen as “Halal” which means food that is permitted under Islamic guidelines as found in the Qu’ran Most food and drinks are considered Halal unless they are clearly stated as forbidden in the Qur’an (holy book of Islam) and hadith (prophetic traditions).

The halal industry is based on a belief that Muslims should eat food and use goods such as cosmetics that are “”halalan toyibban””, which means permissible and wholesome. In fact, the halal market is non-exclusive to Muslims, and has gained increasing acceptance among non- Muslim consumers who associate halal with ethical consumerism.

Actually, the halal industry has now expanded beyond the food sector to include pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, health products, toiletries and medical devices as well as service sector components such as logistics, marketing, print and electronic media, packaging, branding, and financing. In addition, the halal food marketplace is emerging as one of the most profitable and influential market arenas in the world food business today.

Downstream growth in demand prompted the rapid growth of halal food in Europe, which is because of both growth of population of Muslim and the growth of Muslim income in these countries.

European halal food industry is quite fragmented with a large number of companies can produce halal food but the companies passed the halal certification are limited. Although halal certification is considered a key enabler for the successful development of The global halal industry, the industry is still plagued by the issue of differing certification standards. The lack of a single, unified global halal standard is a pressing issue within the halal industry.

Halal food is going to be main-stream in Europe. And the downstream consumption market is constantly expanding, not only the Muslims, but also non-Muslim began to join the ranks of the consumer. As for the age of consumption, the young generation of Muslims is agents of change for the halal industry. Supermarkets, hypermarkets and food distribution chains are increasing their share of halal distribution, capitalizing on young halal consumers’ interests in having the same choices as non-halal consumers.

The global Halal market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Halal market:

Tsaritsyno, Halal-ash, Ekol, Simons, Crown Chicken (Cranswick), Shaheen Foods, Euro Foods Group, Eggelbusch, Cleone Foods, Reinert Group, Pure Ingredients, Reghalal, Tariq Halal, Casino, Tesco plc, Tahira Foods Ltd, Isla Delice, Nestlé SA, Carrefour SA

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Fresh Products

Frozen Salty Products

Processed Products

Cereal and Cereal Product

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Restaurant

Hotel

Home

Others

Halal Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Halal markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Halal market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Halal market.

