Hair Styling Products Market Including Key Players | Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, L’Oréal, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Amorepacific, Shiseido Co.Ltd., others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Hair Styling Products Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, L’Oréal, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Amorepacific, Shiseido Co.Ltd., Zotos International, mandom corp., Marico, AVEDA CORP., COMBE, Goody Products Inc., Conair Corporation, REVLON, Avon Products Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., and Amka Products (Pty) Ltd.

Global hair styling products is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.17 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 10.97 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the product launches and vast product offerings by the various major players.

In January 2018, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA announced the launch of “Schwarzkopf Professional SalonLab”, a digital interactive system that is implemented in various salons and helps in determining the state of a person’s hair, the best suitable color for their styling, and helps in determining the required products and services for the best hair care.

Hair Styling Products Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product Type (Hair Gel, Hair Mousse, Hairspray, Styling Creams & Waxes, Styling Spray, Others), Distribution Channel (Warehouse Clubs, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Variety Stores, Online Retail, Departmental Stores, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Hair styling products are beauty and hair caring products that help the consumer nourish and stylise their hair. Modern times have resulted in enhancement of technology and resulted in vast product offerings. This vast range of products is due to the concern and popularity of hair stylisation and care among the major population.

Market Drivers:

Advancements & developments in the market providing expanded and extensive products and service portfolio is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increased demand for hair care and styling products due to the growing concern of appeals of the individuals

Market Restraints:

Availability of cheaper alternative options is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Hair Styling Products products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

Hair Styling Products industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology

