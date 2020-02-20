Hadoop Market 2025 Analysis with Top Key Vendors: IBM Corp., Hortonworks, and EMC Corp. , Horton Works, Amazon Web Services etc…

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Hadoop Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to rising demand for faster & effective accessibility of data from different industries like BFSI, retail, and IT& ITES.

The demand of Hadoop for its cost-effectiveness and ability to process data faster will boost the Hadoop market in the upcoming year. Moreover, the major factor driving the market growth is the growing use of Hadoop in retail and supply chain industries for analyzing consumer behavior, manage inventory on the basis of consumer preferences, maintain inventory and space, attract and retain consumers.

Furthermore, expansion of data due to increased usage of electronic devices has demanded the adoption of reliable tool to manage and utilize these data thus accelerating the growth of Hadoop market. Additionally, increasing investments in data management & technology, major expansion in consumer data and rapidly augmenting demand for big data analytics will contribute to Hadoop market growth during the forecast period.

Global Hadoop Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as, Cloudera Inc., MapR Technologies Inc., IBM Corp., Hortonworks, and EMC Corp. , Horton Works, Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Inc., Datameer, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Teradata Corporation, MarkLogic, Pentaho Corporation, MapR Karmasphere Inc, , Appistry Inc., Zettaset and Adello AG are the key players for providing Hadoop services.

Implementation of Hadoop in the Service Sector is projected to be leading the overall market during the forecasted period.

On the basis of product type, the Hadoop market has been segmented into Software, Hardware, and Services. Services will dominate the global Hadoop market owing to its increased applications as a consulting, training and outsourcing tool to maximize efficiency. Efforts to make the software into a real time application will also enhance the demand of the segment.

IT & ITES is projected to lead the industry for utilizing the applications of Hadoop during the forecast period

On the basis of End-User, the global Hadoop market has been segmented into BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Telecommunication, Media Entertainment, Natural Resources, Trade and Transport, Government, and IT& ITES. By usage, IT & ITES will lead the market owing to growing adoption of Hadoop for managing outsourced data. BFSI is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the exponential rise in the amount of data storage coupled with increment in the risk & fraud analytics.

North America will account for the lion’s share of the global Hadoop market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the Hadoop market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America will dominate the world Hadoop market over the forecast period owing to the presence of major companies coupled with the huge adoption of application of Hadoop in these regions. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to the rapid expansion of IT services Industry in emerging countries like India and China.

Scope of the Report

By Product Type

Software

Hardware

Services

By End-User Industry

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Media Entertainment

Natural Resources

Trade and Transport

Government

IT & ITES

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Hadoop market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LATAM

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

MEA

Saudi Africa

UAE

Egypt

Rest of Middle-East

Business Questions answer by the report

How will the market drivers, restraints and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with detailed classification

Which segment dominates the market or region and one will be the fastest growing and why?

A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

