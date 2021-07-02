Gum Arabic Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Gum Arabic Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Gum Arabic Market was valued at USD 662.5 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1167.7 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Gum Arabic market are listed in the report.

Prodigy NIG Limited

Gum Arabic Company

Hawkins Watts

Nexira

Ashland

Kerry Group

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tic Gums

Farbest Brands