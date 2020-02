Growth of Innovations in Bridge Inspection System Market by Major Players, Size, Segmentation, Projection, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Global Bridge Inspection System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Competitive Landscape

The pervasive trend of drone usage in bridge inspection received a significant boost after the department of transportation of Kentucky and Minnesota leveraged Intel’s drone technology for inspecting the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge and Stone Arch Bridge in 2018.

In order to capitalize on the growing demand for technological solutions in the bridge inspection market, Stantec announced collaboration with Prince Edward Island (PEI) Department of Transportation, Energy, and Infrastructure (TIE) for developing an application which will enable collection of bridge inspection data and store it in Stantec’s proprietary Bridge Management System allowing officials to analyze the data for bridge condition rating and risk analysis.

To extend its presence and network in the bridge inspection market, Versalift/Time Manufacturing acquired Aspen Aerials, a company specializing in the production of aerial lifts used for inspecting the safety and integrity of bridge structures.

Other leading players operating in the bridge inspection market include pitt&sherry, KCI Technologies, AgileAssets Inc., MISTRAS Group, Inc., Bolton Perez & Associates, and Bridge Inspection Systems.

Bridge Inspection System Market: Segmentation

Global bridge inspection system market can be segmented on the basis of offering, type, and region.

Bridge Inspection System Market Segmentation by Offering:

On the basis of offering, the bridge inspection system market can be segmented as:

Solution

Services Inspection Support Consulting Services Installation Services Managed Services



Bridge Inspection System Market Segmentation by Type:

On the basis of type, the bridge inspection system market can be segmented as:

Bridge Inspection Cranes

Drones

Fishing Pole Mechanism System

Others

Bridge Inspection System Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the bridge inspection system market are pitt&sherry, Bridge Inspection Systems, Aspen Aerials, Intel Deutschland GmbH (Ascending Technologies), KCI Technologies, AgileAssets Inc., Stantec, MISTRAS Group, Inc., Bolton Perez & Associates, and a few others.

Bridge Inspection System Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the bridge inspection system market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in the Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North American bridge inspection system market is expected to dominate the global bridge inspection system market during the forecast period, owing to the high adoption of both bridge inspection cranes and portable bridge inspection system, complemented by the presence of the maximum number of bridges in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) bridge inspection system market and Europe bridge inspection system market are expected to follow North American bridge inspection system market in the global bridge inspection system market, in terms of revenue. SEA and others of APAC bridge inspection system market are, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the high demand and growth opportunities associated in India for the bridge inspection system market. Besides this, Latin America bridge inspection system market is also expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period, in the global bridge inspection system market.

