Growing End-use Adoption to Fuel Sales of Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Global Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market: Introduction

The semiconductor capital equipment industry markets and manufactures, deices or components used in production of electronic components. The semiconductor capital equipment are classified as back end or front end. Front end semiconductor capital equipment involves various functions such as etching, photolithography, ion implantation, deposition, cleaning, chemical & mechanical polishing and silicon wafer fabrication. Back-end semiconductor capital equipment encompasses packaging, assembling and testing of integrated circuits. The front-end semiconductor capital equipment segment accounts for majority of industry sales, with the back-end semiconductor capital equipment making up the balance. Stocks of volatile semiconductor capital equipment are suitable for aggressive investors who seeks to gain on industry upswings.

Semiconductor capital equipment plays an important role in the manufacturing of ICs (Integrated circuits) and are typically located in a manufacturing plant called a fab. The fabs are fabrication facilities, which manufactures a range of semiconductor capital equipment or devices. The ICs are either manufactured in foundries as per the requirement and the designs provided by clients, or they are designed in-house by firms called Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs). The semiconductor capital equipment industry is characterized as highly cyclical, and it reflects the nature or characteristics of its primary end market, i.e. the chip sector. Some categories of semiconductor capital equipment are fab facilities equipment, thermal processing equipment, wafer manufacturing or processing, inspection measurement, Ion implant equipment, memory test equipment and many others.

Global Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market: Dynamics

To better compete in the market and to make increasingly complex chip designs semiconductor capital equipment manufacturers need leading-edge tools. Thus advancements in the circuitry board technology is one of the major factors driving the growth of the semiconductor capital equipment market over the projected period. Also the increasing need to create ICs for various applications is leading to rising construction of fabs. This increasing construction of fabs, proliferates the production capacity of semiconductor and leads towards the growth of the semiconductor capital equipment market in the coming years. Moreover, the demand for semiconductor memory devices is expected to rise significantly owing to the rapidly advancing dynamics of consumer electronics, which in turn will fuel the growth of the semiconductor capital equipment market during the forecast period. However, the lack of knowledge and skilled labours in the fields of technology and engineering is a major factor restraining the growth of the semiconductor capital equipment market over the projected period of time.

Global Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global semiconductor capital equipment market can be segmented on the basis of type, industry and region.

Semiconductor Capital Equipment market, by type

Assembly equipment

Automated test equipment

Wafer level manufacturing equipment

Semiconductor Capital Equipment market, by industry

Consumer electronics

Information and technology

Telecommunication

Others

Global Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Some of the key vendors in semiconductor capital equipment market are Hitachi High-Technologies, Applied Materials, Inc., Tokyo Electron Limited, ASML Holding, Lam Research Corporation, Concurrent Design, Inc., and others.

Global Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the semiconductor capital equipment market can be segmented into North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the major revenue generating region in the global semiconductor capital equipment market, owing to the increasing usage of semiconductor capital equipment in consumer electronic industries. Countries such as China, Japan and India are expected to drive the growth of the semiconductor capital equipment market in this region. Moreover, increasing number of fabs in this region is also anticipated to drive the growth of the semiconductor capital equipment market during the forecast period. The semiconductor capital equipment market in North America is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the increasing usage of semiconductor capital equipment in the telecommunications industry in this region.

