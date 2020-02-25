Green Fluorescent Protein Market Technological Advancements & Competitive Insights to 2026|Biocompare, Merck KGaA, Novus Biologicals, COSMO BIO co.,ltd

Green fluorescent protein market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.Extensively use of green fluorescent protein in biology, medicine and research is the major factor for the growth of the market
Global green fluorescent protein market analyses the current industry situations on a large scale to provide the green fluorescent protein market developments, market size and progress estimates. The main element details related to green fluorescent protein market essential market segments, opportunities and green fluorescent protein market constraints are presented in this report. Further, this report lists the product definition, applications, market scope, and major product manufacturing regions. An extensive view of green fluorescent protein industry major manufacturers and supply/demand scenario are covered deeply.This kind of record comprehensively analyses the present Green fluorescent protein market segments as well as the rising segments which can anticipate the forecast green fluorescent protein market development.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global green fluorescent protein market are
Thermo Fisher Scientific,
Biocompare,
Merck KGaA,
Novus Biologicals,
COSMO BIO co.,ltd,
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,
Sino Biological Inc,
General Electric,
AnaSpec, Inc. and Takara Bio Inc among others.
Key Development in the Market:
- In August 2016, Microbiologics, Inc. announced the launch of their UV-BioTAG which is a line of bacterial reference strains containing green fluorescent protein (GFP) markers. They are specially designed for the quality testing in food safety laboratories. The UV-BioTAG cultures visibly fluoresce under ultraviolet (UV) light so that they can be imposed easily from natural blots
Segmentation: Global Green Fluorescent Protein Market
By Types
- dsRed
- eqFP611
- Dronpa
- TagRFPs
- KFP
- EosFP/IrisFP
- Dendra
By Application
- Transcription Reporter
- Förster Resonance Energy Transfer
- Split EGFP
- Biosensors
- Cell Marking and Cell Selection
- Fluorescence
- Purification
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Market Drivers
- The stable and non-toxic nature of the green fluorescent protein is driving the growth of this market
- Fusion of green fluorescent protein to other proteins does not alter their functions of locations which is driving the growth of this market
- Significant advantage such as maintenance of fluorescence even after fixation with liquid is a driver for this market
- Increasing awareness about the wide application of green fluorescent protein is driving the growth of this market
Market Restraints
- Green fluorescent protein causes background autofluroesnce problem which is restraining the market growth
- There is no opportunity for amplification as green fluorescent protein do not have associated enzymatic activity
