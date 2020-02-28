GRAPH DATABASE MARKET OUTLOOK TO 2026 LEADING BY INDUSTRY PLAYERS LIKE ORACLE, IBM, MICROSOFT, AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC., NEO4J, INC., TIBCO SOFTWARE INC

Along with the company profiles of the key players and brands, the Graph Database report also covers the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and accusations. The market drivers and restraints are determined with the help of SWOT analysis.

Global graph database market is expected register a 24.2% CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing adoption and need in identifying the complex patterns along with the rapid use of virtualization for Big Data analytics are expected grow global graph database market

Research strategies and tools used of Graph Database Market:

This Graph Database market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Details Key Players of Graph Database Market -:

The report incorporates key player profiles along with the information of the strategies they are adopting to remain ahead in the competition.

List of few players are-: Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Neo4j, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Franz Inc, OpenLink Software, TigerGraph, MarkLogic Corporation, Cray Inc, DataStax, Inc, Stardog Union, Ontotext, Bitnine Co, Ltd., Cambridge Semantics, ArangoDB, Kompass (UK) Ltd, Sparsity Technologies, Objectivity Inc., Teradata, MongoDB, Inc., among others.

Drivers & Restraints of Graph Database Market-:

Market Drivers:

Growing real-time big data mining with effect of visualization is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing demand of system that has capability to process low-latency queries is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing demand of AI-based graph database tools and services is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Technological advancements in the graph databases software and prevailing demand from the healthcare industry for enhanced accuracy is another factor uplifting the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness among consumers is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Dearth of standardization and programming ease is another factor which hamper the market growth

Scarcity of technical experts along with high initial expenditure also acts as market restraint

Several market drivers, market restraints, along with opportunities and challenges are taken into consideration under market overview which gives valuable insights to businesses for taking right actions. Businesses can surely rely upon this first-class market report to accomplish an utter success.

Breakdown of Graph Database Market-:

The Graph Database market report performs segmentation which is done on the basis of type, end-user, and manufacturers and applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Global Graph Database Market By Type (Resource Description Framework, Property Graph ), Component (Tools and Services), Application (Recommendation Engines, Fraud Detection, Customer Analytics, Risk and Compliance Management, Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Retail and Ecommerce, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare and Life Sciences , Manufacturing, Government and Public Sector, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance , Telecom and IT, Others)

Regional Insights-

Regional analysis helps the market players to take an exhaustive assessment of the Graph Database market region wise so that it becomes easy for them to distinguish and investigate the developing pattern and hidden opportunities all over the world.

Regional Coverage of the Market

South America

North America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific region

Europe

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Graph Database Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Graph Database Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Graph Database Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Graph Database Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Graph Database Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Graph Database Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Graph Database Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Graph Database by Countries

Continued….

Report synopsis

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.

Industry Chain Suppliers of Graph Database market with Contact Information

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

In-depth market segmentation

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2018-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

