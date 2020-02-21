Graph Database Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Graph Database Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Graph Database Market was valued at USD 780.71 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.13 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.04% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Graph Database market are listed in the report.

Amazon Web Services

Franz

IBM

Microsoft

Neo4j

OpenLink Software

Oracle

OrientDB

Teradata Corporation