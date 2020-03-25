Graft Versus Host Disease Market Dynamics Analysis 2019-2025

The recent market report on the global Graft Versus Host Disease market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Graft Versus Host Disease market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Graft Versus Host Disease market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Graft Versus Host Disease market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

GvHD is a common complication of allogeneic HSCT that occurs when the donated (graft) cells are rejected and attack the hosts cells as foreign. GvHD can progress from mild to severe forms as either aGvHD or cGvHD. Both aGvHD and cGvHD commonly affect organs such as the skin, gastrointestinal (GI) tract, liver, oral mucosa, and eyes. The global distribution of GvHD is directly dependent on transplantation-related factors, including the donor type, the age of the donor and the recipient, the sex parity between the recipient and the donor, the pre-transplantation conditioning regimen, and the use of GvHD prophylaxis pre- and/or post-transplantation.

GlobalData epidemiologists utilized historical HSCT data available through country-wide registry reports in the 7MM to the best extent possible to arrive at a meaningful in-depth analysis and forecast for GvHD. In this analysis, GlobalData epidemiologists provided detailed, clinically relevant segmentations for the diagnosed aGvHD and cGvHD incident cases. Further, GlobalData epidemiologists used country-specific estimates using valid diagnostic criteria to present aGvHD and cGvHD prevalent, grades and mortality cases.

The following data describes epidemiology of GvHD cases. In 2018, the 7MM had 18,408 diagnosed incident cases of GvHD (aGvHD and cGvHD). This is expected to increase to 22,428 diagnosed incident cases by 2028, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 2.18%. This increase is partly attributed to the moderately rising trend in incidence in transplantation in the 7MM. In the 7MM, the diagnosed incident cases of aGvHD will increase from 9,786 cases in 2018 to 11,925 cases in 2028, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 2.19% per year, and the diagnosed incident cases of cGvHD will increase from 8,622 cases in 2018 to 10,503 cases in 2028, at an AGR of 2.18% per year.

Scope

– Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of GvHD in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

– This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the following segmentations in all ages across the 7MM: diagnosed incident cases of first allogeneic Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), acute GvHD (aGvHD), and chronic GvHD (cGvHD); diagnosed three-year prevalent cases of aGvHD and cGvHD; and diagnosed incident cases of aGvHD and cGvHD by grade and severity respectively. Additionally, 100-day mortality in aGvHD and one-year mortality cases in cGvHD is also included in this report.

– The GvHD Epidemiology Report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

– The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.

