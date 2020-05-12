Government Cloud Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Government Cloud Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global government cloud market was valued at USD 14.13 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 44.17 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=1700&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=005

The main companies operating in the Government Cloud market are listed in the report.

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft

IBM

Google

HPE

Oracle

Salesforce

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Vmware

Verizon

CGI Group

AT&T

SAP

Fujitsu

Informatica