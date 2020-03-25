Good Growth Opportunities in Rugged Embedded System Market

Global “Rugged Embedded System ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective

Competitive Analysis

competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the rugged embedded system market, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the rugged embedded system supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the rugged embedded system market. Some of the key market participants in the global rugged embedded system market report include Advantech Co., Ltd.; Kontron AG; Curtiss-Wright Corporation; Siemens AG; Microsemi; Crystal Group Inc.; Abaco Systems; Beckhoff; Systel, Inc. and Syslogic.

Key Segments

By Type

Rugged Computer Systems

Rugged Storage Systems

Rugged Network Switches & Routers

Rugged Power Supplies

By Application

Military and Defense

Aerospace

Industrial Oil & Gas Power Distribution Mining Others



Key Regions covered:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia Western Europe

SEA & Others of APAC India Indonesia Philippines Thailand Malaysia Oceania Rest of SEA & APAC

China

Japan

MEA GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Kontron AG

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Siemens AG

Microsemi

Crystal Group Inc.

Abaco Systems

Beckhoff

Systel, Inc.

Syslogic

