Gold prices fall; Focus on corona virus development

Gold prices fell in Asia, after reports of a possible corona virus breakthrough, although the World Health Organization is denying such media reports.

Gold futures for April delivery on New York’s COMEX fell 0.2% to $ 1,559.75 an ounce by 1:05 a.m.CET (05:05 GMT). The yellow metal previously fell to $ 1,551.25, the lowest since January 22.

The fall in prices came after a Chinese newspaper reported that a research team had found that abidol and darunavir drugs could inhibit the new virus in China, which has so far claimed more than 500 deaths nationwide. and has spread to at least 20 other countries.

However, the WHO downplayed media reports, saying that “there are no known effective therapeutics against this 2019 nCoV.”

Most risky assets, which usually move in a direction opposite to safe haven gold, have been trading higher today.

The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index rose nearly 3% in morning trading, while the Chinese Shanghai Composite and SZSE Component rose more than 2%.