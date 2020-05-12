GMO Testing Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market GMO Testing Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global GMO testing market was valued at USD 1.47 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.95 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the GMO Testing market are listed in the report.

hermo Fisher Scientific

SGS S.A.

Bureau Veritas SA

Intertek Group Plc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

TÜV SÜD AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories

ALS Limited

Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation

AsureQuality

Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH