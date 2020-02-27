Glyphosate Market Size, Current Trends, Business Opportunities, Market Challenges and Analysis by 2026

The report carefully examines the Glyphosate Market, with a focus on most of the major players and their business strategies, geographical scope, market segments, product landscape and price and cost structure. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to investigate key aspects of the Glyphosate market. The area of market activity, for example, drivers, restrictions, trends and opportunities in the global market for Glyphosate is explored in detail. Through qualitative and quantitative analysis, we support you in a comprehensive and comprehensive analysis of the Glyphosate market. We also focus on the five forces analysis of SWOT, PESTLE and Porter in the Glyphosate market.

Global Glyphosate Market was valued at USD 6.71 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 11.35 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.01% from 2017 to 2025.

The main Companies operating in the Glyphosate Market are listed in the report.

United Phosphorus Limited (UPL)

Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co.

Nufarm Limited

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Syngenta AG

Monsanto Company

The DOW Chemical Company

Bayer AG

Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical