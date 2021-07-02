Glyphosate Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Glyphosate Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Glyphosate Market was valued at USD 6.71 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 11.35 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.01% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Glyphosate market are listed in the report.

United Phosphorus Limited (UPL)

Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co.

Nufarm Limited

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Syngenta AG

Monsanto Company

The DOW Chemical Company

Bayer AG

Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical