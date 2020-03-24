Glycobiology Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2027

The global Glycobiology market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Glycobiology market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The Glycobiology market has been geographically fragmented into important regions. Each segment of the Glycobiology market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

Each market player encompassed in the Glycobiology market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. The Glycobiology market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of age group, the global Glycobiology market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including

segmented as follows:

Instruments

Enzymes

Consumables

Reagent Kits

Enzymes product type segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share of 53.0% in 2016, and is expected to register a higher CAGR as compared to other product type segments during forecast period 2016–2024.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented as follows:

Drug Discovery and Development

Diagnostic Application Oncology Immunology Others

Industrial Application

Therapeutic Application Oncology Immunology Others

Others

“Drug discovery and development application segment is expected to witness highest growth at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period”.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as follows:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Laboratories

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Contract Research Organizations

Biotechnology Industry

Academic Institutions

Others

On the basis of region/country, the market is segmented as follows:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K. Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of MEA



North America glycobiology market is estimated to account for 44.2% revenue share in 2016, and is expected to dominate the global glycobiology market over the forecast period. APAC glycobiology market is expected to register a higher CAGR as compared to other regions.

Some key market participants included in PMR’s global glycobiology market include Merck KGaA, Bio-Techne Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Plexera Bioscience LLC, New England Biolabs Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., and ProZyme, Inc.

Key features of this report

Drivers and restraints

Latest product innovations and key developments in the market

Analysis of business strategies of top players

Glycobiology market estimates and forecast

