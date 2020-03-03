Growing Importance of Glycinates Market 2018 | Growth, Demand & In-depth Analysis by 2025 | Top Key Players: BASF SE, Solvay, Ajinomoto, Clariant, Albion Laboratories, Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical, Galaxy Surfactants, Novotech Nutraceuticals, Schaumann, Dunstan Nutrition

According to BlueWeave Consulting report, the Global Glycinates Market was valued at USD 984.10 million in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.15% from 2018 to 2025, by value, reaching around USD 1488.10 million by the end of the forecast period.

Magnesium glycinates are often used in health supplement products over other magnesium forms, as the body finds it easier to absorb this form. It is also one of the gentlest supplements, unlike other forms of magnesium. It does not cause as many side effects, such as an upset stomach or loose stools. This characteristic makes magnesium glycinates a good supplement for people recovering from bariatric surgery or anyone who might be at risk for magnesium levels which is stimulating the demand for magnesium glycinates over the forecast period.

Global Glycinates Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global glycinates market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them the major players BASF SE, Solvay, Ajinomoto, Clariant, Albion Laboratories, Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical, Galaxy Surfactants, Novotech Nutraceuticals, Schaumann, Dunstan Nutrition, Aliphos and Chaitanya Chemicals in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position. For instance, In November 2017 BASF SE signed an agreement with Avitech Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., who is the leader in the animal nutrition field in India. They have special expertise in feed additives that will help BASF to expand their organic trace element product market in South Asia.

Magnesium Glycinate has dominated the market and accounted for the highest market share of 30.26% of the total market in 2017, which is projected to reach over 33.83% by 2025 owing to its usage in pharmaceutical industry.. Magnesium glycinate is an essential nutrient which is easier to absorb and is among the gentlest supplement on the stomach.

The pharmaceutical application is expected to reach around USD 312.26 million by the end of 2025, which is driven by the factors like used in a heavy amount, for the production of various mineral enriched medicines and oral care products which drove the market. Growing concern towards healthcare products and mineral supplements is driving this segment.

North America is the largest market for Glycinate across the globe.

The demand for Glycinates in the region is expected to rise with a CAGR of 6.11% , in terms of value, generating revenue of around USD 633.04 million by 2025. China, dominates the region with a CAGR of 6.39% during 2018-2025, anticipated to expand owing to increasing demand for Glycinates in the emerging economies like India and others due to its usage in livestock feed additives.

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Glycinates Market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

MEA

