Gluten-Free Products Market Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Application Potential by 2026 | Top Players – Hain Celestial, General Mills, Inc., Pinnacle Foods Inc., Kellogg NA Co., others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Gluten-Free Products Market business document.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Hain Celestial, General Mills, Inc., Pinnacle Foods Inc., Kellogg NA Co., The Kraft Heinz Company, Hero Group, Norside Food Ltd., Amy’s Kitchen Inc., DR SCHÄR AG/S.p.A., Big Oz Industries Ltd., Genius Foods Pvt. Ltd., FREEDOM FOODS GROUP LIMITED, Quinoa Corporation, Mondelēz International, Wessanen Nederland Holding B.V., GRUMA S.A.B. de C.V, Valeo Foods, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, FARMO SpA, ALDI, Enjoy Life Foods, and Warburtons.

Increased cases of gluten-sensitivity and celiac diseases have increased the demand for gluten-free products, registering a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2018-2025. This trend will raise the initial estimated value of USD 3.9 billion in 2017 to an estimated value of USD 7.3 billion by 2025.

Gluten-Free Products Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Bakery, Dairy, Meats, Condiments & Spreads, Desserts & Ice-Creams, Pasta & Rice, Prepared Foods, Others), Distribution Channel (Groceries, Mass Merchandiser, Independent Retail Outlets, Club Stores, Drug Stores, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Gluten-free diet is a type of nourishment method that involves the strict exclusion of gluten, which is a mixture of proteins found in wheat and other grains. This diet is consumed due to the people suffering from gluten-related disorders. People suffering from these disorders are advised to consume only gluten-free products as this is the only effective treatment. Therefore, the gluten-free products are specifically manufactured according to the requirements.

Market Drivers:

Growing awareness among people suffering from gluten-related disorders has raised the demand for gluten-free products

Gluten-Free products themselves are recognized to help in digestion of food and helps in maintaining the body weight, therefore the demand for these products is on the rise

Market Restraints:

Major restraint regarding the gluten-free products are regulatory requirements as required by the authorities to maintain the specified standards, these regulations increases the overall cost of the product which causes the decrease in demand

Differing regions have different specified regulations for gluten-free products and therefore, the global manufacturers have to pertain to the different regulations which causes them to manufacture different varieties, making the whole process resource consuming and causing the market growth to be restrained

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Gluten-Free Products products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

