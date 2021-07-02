Glufosinate Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Glufosinate Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Glufosinate Market was valued at USD 1,257.18 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2,755.37 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.11% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Glufosinate market are listed in the report.

The DOW Chemical Company

UPL

Nufarm Limited

Zhejiang Yongnong Chem. Ind. Co.

Veyong (Hebei Veyong Bio-Chemical Co. )

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Syngenta AG

Bayer AG

Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals Co.