Glues Market Projected to Augment at a Notable Cagr During the Forecast Period until 2025

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M (US)

H.B. Fuller (US)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Arkema (France)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Avery Dennison (US)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Royal Adhesives and Sealants (US)

Franklin International (US)

LORD Corporation (US)

Illinois Tool Works (US)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot-melt

Reactive & Others

Segment by Application

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Consumer/DIY

Automotive & Transportation

Leather & Footwear

Assembly

Others

